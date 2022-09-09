Meghalaya: Heroin worth Rs 75 lakh seized, 4 drug traffickers held

Shillong: Meghalaya Police arrested four drug traffickers, including a woman, after heroin worth Rs 75 lakh was seized from their possession, an officer said on Thursday.

Three persons were picked up from Dhankheti bus shed here and another from the parking lot on Wednesday night, SP (City) Vivek Syiem said.

He said 15 soap cases and three vials containing 188.40 gm of heroin worth Rs 75 lakh and cash of Rs 1.64 lakh were seized from the possession of the four persons.

A case has been registered at the Laitumkhrah police in this connection, the SP added.

On Tuesday police had arrested six drug traffickers.

