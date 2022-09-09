Meghalaya: Air Chief Marshal attends commanders’ conference at EAC Shillong

Shillong: Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari has emphasised the need for critical analysis and measures to enhance operational preparedness, a defence release said.

Addressing the annual Eastern Air Commanders’ Conference at its headquarters in Shillong on Thursday, the Chief of Air Staff apprised the Commanders of the current security scenario, geopolitical situation and the role of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in dealing with various contingencies.

He also highlighted the need for maintaining high operational readiness round the clock and retaining focus on capability enhancement, it said.

The Chief of Air Staff also awarded trophies to the station for achieving excellence in the fields of operations, maintenance and administration.

The Air Chief Marshal is on a three-day visit to the Eastern Air Command (EAC) headquarters at Shillong till September 9 for the annual EAC Commanders’ Conference.

Eastern Air Command’s Commanding in Chief Air Marshal D K Patnaik received the Chief of Air staff on his arrival at Shillong.

The Air Chief Marshal had called on Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

