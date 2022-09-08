Meghalaya: Sangma govt did not seek consent of border residents, says HYC

Shillong: Hynñiewtrep Youth Council (HYC) General Secretary Roy Kupar Synrem has lashed out at the ruling party. alleging that the NPP’s arrogance is getting more apparent every day.

HYC was responding to the Rajya Sabha MP and National People’s Party (NPP) state president WR Kharluki’s appeal to citizens to vote for them if they want the border dispute to be resolved.

“Whoever does not want to solve the border issue can vote for the opposition and whoever wants to solve it can vote for us. We don’t want the affected people to suffer forever,” Kharluki said.

Synrem said that it is ironic because not only did the NPP sell Meghalaya’s land, they are now trying to polarise people on the issue of border settlement.

Synrem added that Kharluki should know that neither the people of the state nor the affected residents or the affected Himas are against the border settlement. What they are against is how the settlement is being arrived at.

“The NPP-led government did not take into confidence the main stakeholders: the Hima Khasi and the district councils. The owners of the land which were ceded during the first phase fall under Hima Khasi. Without their consent how could he or the government decide to give the land away to Assam?” he questioned.

The HYC also claim to have documents and reports showing the opinions of the regional committees, especially from West Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi districts were not taken into consideration by Sangma while signing the MoU.

The organisation claimed that as a result of this, the state lost about 18 square kilometres to Assam in the first phase of discussions.

Adding the entire state of Meghalaya is against the MoU signed between Conrad Sangma and the Chief Minister of Assam, Synrem said that even the traditional heads have approached the Supreme Court seeking justice.

“As an organisation, and as citizens of the state, we are concerned about how we should get back the land which was ceded to Assam,” said Synrem.

He also alleged that after the signing of the MoU, trouble started to brew and people were harassed and arrested. There is a sense of insecurity in these areas, he added.

“How can Kharluki say that the MoU is bringing peace and security in the area?” asked Synrem.

The organisation condemned the NPP and its attempt to divide the people of Meghalaya for electoral gains.

