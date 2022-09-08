Shillong: The online portal of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) was launched on Thursday by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in the presence of Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, MLA, Mawsynram HM Shangpliang, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, DGP LR Bishnoi, DC, East Khasi Hills I Laloo, SIO, NIC, Timothy Dkhar, senior government officials, and headmen of various localities.

The web-based system is first being rolled out in seven localities of Shillong. The first phase is being implemented in the localities of Nongrim Hills, Lapalang, Nongmynsong, Nongrah, Pohkseh, Riat Laban, and Wahdienglieng.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaking during the launch, Sangma said that the implementation of the digitised system will not only ensure the safety and security of the residents, but it will also act as a strong intelligence-gathering system for authorities to monitor and act, based on the intelligence inputs gathered from the online database.

The digitisation and preparation of the online database for the MRSSA could also be beneficial for monitoring and better implementation of other services and programmes of the government.

The portal will connect more than 6000 villages in the state to the online system. The database can then be utilised for better service delivery in critical areas such as healthcare.

“We want to expand this digitisation not just for MRSSA, but also for effective implementation of other government services,” Sangma said.

The initial rollout of the online system will cover relevant towns and localities on priority, before expanding in a phased manner across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Government of Meghalaya introduced the Act to ensure and enhance the security of the citizens by making a careful and thorough examination of tenants residing in the state. The implementation of this Act will prevent anti-social elements from gaining shelter in the state, and create a control mechanism to check illegal infiltration or illegal migrants who might be residing in the localities.

To implement the Act, the government in collaboration with NIC Meghalaya had taken the initiative to design and develop an online application to enable the citizen (landlords/tenants) to register themselves with prior verification from local authorities.

Accordingly, the web application has been designed and developed to enable the landlords, tenants, and local authorities of the localities and sub-localities to register and enter the details of the residents (i.e., landlords/tenants) rental units as a provision in Form B of the Act. The URL of the web application is http://megrssa.nic.in and it can be accessed from PCs, Laptops, Tablets, and smartphones. A mobile app has also been designed and developed to enable landlords and tenants to register from their smartphones.

Salient features of the online system:

• Electoral Picture Identity Card (EPIC) is being used to identify the landlord

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

• Tenants can be identified by EPIC, Driving license, PAN, AADHAAR, Student ID, Passport number, etc

• The web application is made responsive i.e., it can be easily accessed from PCs, laptops, tablets, mobile phones, etc

• Provision is made to upload mandatory documents as per the Act

• Well-defined workflow is provided so that data flows from one level to another electronically with a provision to track the status at every level

With the implementation of the web application, the state government will have a digitised database of basic data of all the landlords/tenants who are residing in Meghalaya.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Meghalaya: NIA chargesheet against HNLC cadres won’t affect peace talks, says CM

Trending Stories









