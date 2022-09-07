Shillong: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the Meghalaya Ropeway Bill 2022. The first route will be from Shillong Peak. It has been sanctioned through the New Development Bank for an amount of roughly Rs 140 crore.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed that the government will be calling the tender for this ropeway project in the next 15 to 30 days.

“The Bill will give a proper structure on how applications can be made for ropeways & the guidelines to be followed for setting up, the modalities for licences & safety measures for their set up,” the CM said.

The Bill ensures that standard procedures are set, keeping in mind the overall safety of tourists and citizens who will be using the different ropeways.

“The Meghalaya Ropeway Bill 2022 was cleared by the cabinet and will be placed in the upcoming assembly session,” said the CM.

Sangma said the government is exploring the option of installing cable cars to ease congestion for commuters, even as detailed planning is required.

