Shillong: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the Meghalaya Ropeway Bill 2022. The first route will be from Shillong Peak. It has been sanctioned through the New Development Bank for an amount of roughly Rs 140 crore.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed that the government will be calling the tender for this ropeway project in the next 15 to 30 days.
“The Bill will give a proper structure on how applications can be made for ropeways & the guidelines to be followed for setting up, the modalities for licences & safety measures for their set up,” the CM said.
The Bill ensures that standard procedures are set, keeping in mind the overall safety of tourists and citizens who will be using the different ropeways.
“The Meghalaya Ropeway Bill 2022 was cleared by the cabinet and will be placed in the upcoming assembly session,” said the CM.
Sangma said the government is exploring the option of installing cable cars to ease congestion for commuters, even as detailed planning is required.
Also Read | Meghalaya: 3 Bangladeshis among 4 HNLC terrorists chargesheeted
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- AIFF polls: Bhaichung blames ‘three ministers, multiple CMs’ for loss
- Tripura: 27 Bangladeshi nationals held in Agartala
- Meghalaya: Cabinet clears Ropeway Bill; first route from Shillong Peak
- Will get framework to regulate social media platforms: Centre to Delhi HC
- BTS’ Jungkook is ‘Artist of the Summer’, & ARMY can’t keep calm
- Man killed by wild elephant in Jhargram, seventh death in 15 days