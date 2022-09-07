Meghalaya: 6 arrested with heroin worth Rs 13.7 lakh in Shillong

Shillong: Six suspected drug peddlers, including three women, were arrested in Shillong with heroin worth Rs 13.7 lakh, police said on Wednesday.
Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) intercepted a taxi in the Laitumkhrah area on Tuesday night, they said.
Four people were in the vehicle, and 13.54 grams of heroin and 153 vials were seized from them. The accused were identified as Debojit Ghosh (28), Badonbok Marwein (28), Ibapynhun Marwein (29) and Macdonald Khongmalai (26), Superintendent of Police (City) Vivek Syiem said.
After interrogating them, ANTF nabbed one Deepika Roy (32) from Laitumkhrah Main Road who led the investigators to the house of Archana Roy (25).
“While 57.54 grams of heroin and Rs 1.94 lakh in cash were seized from Archana’s house, the investigators found 66.7 grams of heroin, Rs 19,000 in cash and gold jewellery of 256 grams from Deepika’s house in Nongrimbah Laitumkhrah, Syiem said. A total of 137.78 grams of heroin and Rs 2.14 lakh in cash were seized in the raids,” he said.
“A case has been registered at the Laitumkhrah police station,” he added.
