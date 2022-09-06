Guwahati: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) accepted the complaint filed by the disable woman, who was arrested at Rimpu Bagan on charges of being a sex worker. (NHRC) accepted the complaint filed by the disable woman, who was arrested at Rimpu Bagan on charges of being a sex worker.

Immediately after getting bail from the Tura District Court, she filed a complaint to the NHRC seeking an intervention in the matter on September 4, Sunday.

The 28-year-old woman, who was allegedly with her would-be husband when the raid took place on July 22, has raised serious questions on the entire ‘raid’ conducted by the police.

The NHRC has accepted the complaint of the disabled woman after carefully pursuing the facts narrated in the complaint petition and has ordered to seek action against those involved in the arbitrary arrest and harassment.

The commission has also issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Meghalaya to cause an enquiry into the allegations made by the complainant, by an officer not below the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police.

The commission has directed the DGP, Meghalaya submit the enquiry report within 15 days from the date of receipt of the notice.

In her complaint petition to the NHRC, the disabled woman also mentioned that she was slapped in the district jail because of which a notice has been issued to the SP of Tura, West Garo hills district to submit a detailed report on the same, within 10 days.

