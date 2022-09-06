Shillong: A Tata Nano car bearing number plate AS 18 D 3494 was detected supplying liquor illegally to unauthorised sellers in the Dekachang Market area and Nangaburi Market area in Resubelpara, North Garo Hills.

The vehicle loaded with liquor was brought to Resubelpara Police Station for legal action as per the procedure.

On checking the vehicle, liquor worth Rs 60,000 was found and seized.

The items were seized from the bust included 72 bottles of Kingfisher Beer 650 ml, 48 bottles of Tuborg Beer 650 ml, 12 bottles of Kingfisher Can Beer 500 ml, 6 bottles of Royal Stag 750 ml, 47 bottles of Royal Stag 375 ml, 59 bottles of Royal Stag 180 ml, 3 bottles of Mc Dowells No.1 750 ml, 24 bottles of Mc Dowells No.1 375 ml, 35 bottles of Mc Dowells No.1 180ml, 12 bottles of OC Blue 375 ml, 12 bottles of OC Blue 180 ml, 2 bottles of Blenders Pride 750 ml, 6 bottles of Blenders Pride 375 ml and 4 bottles of Blenders Pride 180 ml.

