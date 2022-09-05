Meghalaya: Teachers' Day celebrated, state and district awards conferred

Shillong: The Meghalaya Education Department joined hands with the rest of India to celebrate Teachers’ Day on Monday at U Soso Tham Auditorium in Shillong.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui lauded the efforts of the teaching community of the state, particularly during the COVID-19 outbreak. He said it was not easy for teachers to transform formal classroom teaching to online teaching. With their hard work they were able to overcome all these hardships in providing the best service to students, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Acknowledging that teachers in the state face numerous other challenges such as pay disparity and untimely disbursement of salaries, the minister reiterated the government’s commitment and continuous efforts in addressing these issues.

He also stressed on the need for teachers to come up with various innovative methods for the holistic development of students in the state.

The minister also congratulated Gamchi Timre R Marak, Head Teacher Educere Higher Secondary School, Williamnagar for being conferred the National Teacher Award 2022.

The government honoured 13 teachers on Teachers’ Day in recognition of their contribution and dedicated service. The teachers who received the state awards include Lasubon Shullai, Assistant Teacher at Laittyra UP School, Dibiland Iawphniaw, Headmaster of Malai Sohmat UP School, Phlangwanbroi, Dipak Kumar Saha, Assistant Teacher at the Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Jowai, and Arun Kumar, Principal of Seinjait Tuber Higher Secondary School, Tuber.

District awards were also conferred on 33 teachers across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Josephine Lyngdoh, Special Educator, Mary Rice Centre for Special Education, Shillong received the Special Award (Inclusive School). Habandamon Rani of Seng Khasi Higher Secondary School, Shillong and Deigracia A Shylla of Holy Child Higher Secondary School, Shillong received the Scoutmaster and Guide award respectively.

Also read | ‘Mur Ghurar Duronto Goti’ examines the tenuous border between reality and fantasy

Trending Stories









