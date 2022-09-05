Boko: A team of artists from Assam, who had gone to Nongstoin for a video shoot of an Assamese song, were looted by unidentified youth on the Tura-Shillong highway. The incident happened on Sunday at Nongstoin under the West Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya.

“Three young boys came in a red car and stopped us when we were leaving the shooting spot. We were nine people, including the actor, actress, director, producer, and make-up artists. They threatened us and snatched our car keys, asking for vehicle documents,” said Ram Kishan Das, an artist of the team.

“Because there was no phone network, we couldn’t contact anyone. They demanded money from us, so we gave them around Rs 6000,” said Manoj Das, the director of the video.

The team shooting at Nongstoin, Meghalaya

The incident happened at around 5 pm. “We went to the Boko Police Station at Kamrup district to report the incident,” Das added.

“I request the Meghalaya government to handle these kind of matters so that tourists feel safe. We do not want to file any complaint, because we have to go to the same place again and we don’t have time or finances,” the director added. He has appealed to the media and the government of Meghalaya for help and also to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

Herbert G Lyngdoh, SP, West Khasi Hills said that the police will take necessary action.

Boko PS officer-in-charge Phanindra Nath said the department has received written information on the incident from the artist team and the matter will be forwarded to the Nongstoin Police Station in Meghalaya.

