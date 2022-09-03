Meghalaya: BJP to decide whether to continue with NPP alliance, says Ao

Shillong: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Meghalaya in-charge, Chuba Ao on Saturday said that the party will take the call to withdraw from the National People’s Party (NPP) led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government within a month.

Revealing this, Ao said that the party is trying to get all the documents of the various scams and illegalities of the State Government and once done the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will come into play. “Talks are on at all levels of the party including the central leadership, and the decision will be arrived at within a month,” said Ao.

Noting that though they (BJP) are a part of the ruling coalition, Ao said that an alliance exists, but after the elections, it is everybody’s own business.

“We have instructed our people to collect the evidence. After that, we will come to know if the NPP is corrupt or not,” said Ao.

He asserted that the BJP has zero tolerance against corruption and they will substantiate the allegations with all the documents.

The BJP in charge also pointed out that allegations of illegalities have been reported in the media time and again and it needs to be substantiated with proper documents.

On forging a post-poll alliance with the NPP, Ao said that nobody will be able to form the government without the BJP in Meghalaya.

He however said that the equation after the polls is always different.

Talking about the internal rift in the party, he said that these are personal opinions and that the party as a whole stands united.

He also silenced the demand from a few quarters for a change in the party leadership by stating that Ernest Mawrie will complete his full term as the state president.

The BJP in charge also mentioned that the party has its strategy in place for the 2023 Assembly polls and will work on it to be successful.

