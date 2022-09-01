Shillong: The Tourism Promoters Trekking Society, Wahkhen, has decided to re-open the bamboo trekking route leading to Mawryngkhang tourist destinations from September 10.

The bamboo bridges were damaged due to the heavy rains in the state. The Trekkers’ society had to close it down for two months for repair and maintenance of the bridges.

Wahkhen is a village located in Meghalaya’s Pynursla Tehsil of East Khasi Hills District. It is approximately 48 kilometres away from Shillong city.

This route is known for its bamboo trail built on the side of rocks. The trail leads to ‘U Mawryngkhang’ rock which is the single largest standalone rock in the state and is considered the “king of stones” located at Wahkhen village. The trek takes approximately 2-3 hours depending on a person’s fitness and the number of breaks they take.

In order to preserve the natural beauty of the route, the Trekkers’ society has put strict measures to curb pollution.

“Do not throw plastics, bottles and non-degradable materials indiscriminately along the route to Mawryngkhang. All tourists should maintain themselves with discipline and respect nature while co-operating with the society so as to make this spot even more attractive in coming years,” the officials of the society stated in a notification.

