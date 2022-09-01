Shillong: The Border Security Force (BSF) motorcycle rally was flagged off from the BSF Camp at Mawpat, Shillong, on Thursday as part of the calendar event for the 75th anniversary of India’s independence celebrations.

The rally will culminate in New Delhi on September 16, after covering seven states — Meghalaya, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

The rally will pass through various cities including Shillong, Guwahati, Dhubri, Siliguri, Malda, Krishanagar, Kolkata, Durgapur, Hazaribagh, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Agra, and Delhi.

A total of 30 motorcyclists — 15 from BSF Janbaz (Men’s Motor Cycle team) and 15 from BSF Seema Bhavani (Women’s Motor Cycle team) along with local motorcyclists are participating in the rally.

DGP Meghalaya, Lajja Ram Bishnoi, flagged off the rally from Shillong in the presence of IG BSF Meghalaya Frontier, Inderjit Singh Rana.

The rally will showcase various events like short films on the force, awareness on drugs, and smuggling. Programmes to attract the youth to join the BSF will also be held. Participants of the rally will interact with school children and youth en-route, and also raise awareness on the role and task of BSF, which is the largest border-guarding force in the world. The rally also aims to highlight BSF’s contribution to national security.

The rally is part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav’, an initiative of the Government of India to commemorate 76 years of India’s independence and the history of its people, culture, and achievements.

