Shillong: As part of the Prosperity of Grassroot Families through Livestock Interventions, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Thursday distributed piglets to beneficiaries under the Rural Backyard Piggery Scheme of the National Livestock Mission at a programme held at Tynring, East Khasi Hills District.

Speaking on the occasion, Tynsong lauded the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department for coming up with this initiative, which will benefit the poorest of the poor and also boost their livelihoods. He informed that under this initiative 3 female piglets and one male piglet will be given free of cost for breeding purposes to 500 beneficiaries under Mawryngkneng constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In case the pig dies within a period of one month after receiving, Tynsong said the government will replace the same with a new piglet. He also urged the beneficiaries to take proper care of the piglets and to consult the doctors periodically so as to avoid such incidents.

With high demand for pork in the state, he said that 18,000 metric tonnes is consumed in Meghalaya annually and more than 10,000 metric tonnes have to be imported from outside the state. The main aim of this initiative is to bridge the gap between demand and supply within Meghalaya, he informed.

Others who spoke included MLA Mawryngkneng Constituency,Pyniaid Sing Syiem, Principal Secretary AH&Veterinary, G H P Raju, Secretary AH& Veterinary Dr Manjunatha C, among others.

Also read | Meghalaya: Hek seeks high-level probe into vehicle ‘scam’ case

Trending Stories









