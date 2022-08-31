Meghalaya: CM disproves allegation of 'scam' in police headquarters

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said it is unwise to jump to conclusions about the alleged irregularities and mismanagement in the Police Headquarters (PHQ).

Emphasising the need for press fraternity to avoid terms like ‘scam’, Sangma stated that one cannot conclude anything without understanding what really took place.

He assured that if suggestions of an inquiry come from the Home Department, then they will go ahead with it.

“It looks like there were some irregularities that took place. Some unofficial procurement and mismanagement of vehicles, and use of fuel. But in principle, the procedures appear to be in place,” claimed the minister.

Sangma added that it (the Home Department) will go into the details and declare its findings and the government will take action based on its suggestions.

The CM said that the government is not unwilling to take action. “We have never shied away from any inquiry or any commissions. We will not shy away from this matter either. We will do what it takes,” he added.

When it was pointed out that the police mentioned the word ‘scam’ in the report, Sangma said that he hasn’t gone through it yet.

A high-level inquiry, ordered by the director general of police LR Bishnoi, had unearthed unofficial procurement and mismanagement of 29 vehicles and use of fuel by the then Assistant Inspector General of Police (Administration) GK Iangrai.

Coincidently, Iangrai has been on medical leave since LR Bishnoi took over as the Director General of Police in May this year. He is believed to be admitted in a city hospital.

