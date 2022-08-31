Shillong: The East Khasi Hills District authorities in Meghalaya have directed political parties, and organisers of religious gatherings and other events to install CCTVs to monitor the movement of people and to keep a contingency plan ready to deal with accidents, an official said on Tuesday.

The order was issued ahead of the festival season, and the Assembly election, which is due early next year.

The organisers will monitor the movement of people by installing CCTV at various locations of the venue and liaise closely with security personnel on duty, the order issued by East Khasi Hills district deputy commissioner I Laloo said.

Shillong is the headquarter of East Khasi Hills District as well as the state capital.

The directive was issued to avoid accidents involving a large number of people.

To ensure the safety of all visitors at such events, the advisory is hereby issued for all types of organisations, including government, non-government, academic, religious institutions, sports associations, political organisations, event managers and planners, etc for due compliance, the order stated.

The district administration also said that sports events and music concerts should be displayed on giant screens in various locations to regulate and control the inflow of crowds to a single venue.

She also advised that the construction of makeshift galleries for accommodating the people may be avoided to prevent its collapse.

If there is at all a need to construct galleries, it should be vetted by a reputable firm/engineer, the order said.

For such bigger events, a help desk, first-aid, and an ambulance facility should be made available and the information on the proper mapping of entry and exits be made available to the people in advance.

