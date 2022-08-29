Shillong: Cyclist Rojit Singh Yanglem on Monday interacted with the youths of Shillong on the benefits of a balanced diet and maintaining a disciplined life in Meghalaya’s edition of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports ‘Meet the Champion’ event to mark National Sports Day.

The track cyclist interacted with more than 200 students at St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School. He expressed delight in participating in the session. The athlete explained the importance of sports and a healthy lifestyle in a student’s life and stressed the importance of having a well-balanced diet. Yanglem shared his story and gave an insight into his training. He also highlighted the role of hard work and dedication in sports.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Students at St. Anthony’s came up with interesting questions on sports, fitness and nutrition among others, which were satisfactorily answered by the ace cyclist. The Principal of St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Rev Fr Anthony Kharkongor, expressed gratitude towards the Government of Meghalaya and the Government of India for selecting their school for the ‘Meet the Champion’ programme.

He praised the initiative of the Government and exclaimed that these motivating interactions will not only bring a positive change among school children but also will inspire them to follow the paths of these great athletes who have brought laurels to the nation.

As part of ‘Meet the Champion’, Yanglem also played basketball with the students. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the initiative to celebrate this important day. He also said that he plans to represent India in the 2024 Olympics.

The track cyclist, who was part of the team event of the recent Commonwealth Games held at Birmingham, had finished in sixth place.

PM’s unique school visit campaign, ‘Meet the Champion’, aims to prepare and connect young students with the champions. The aim is to acknowledge and ready them with champion qualities to face the world in any sphere of life.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The campaign was kicked off by Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra in December 2021. It has reached various parts of the country over the past few months.

Many prominent athletes visited schools and interacted with the students in 26 locations across the country to celebrate National Sports Day.

Also Read | Adil Hussain-starrer ‘Lorni – The Flaneur’ set for OTT debut

Trending Stories









