Shillong: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis, IIM

Shillong and Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC), Government of Mizoram on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance human resource development in the state of Mizoram by helping organisations to create curricula, plan courses, and build capability.

The agreement was signed at Aizawl between Professor DP Goyal, Director, IIM Shillong, and Vanlaltanpuia, MLA, Chairman of the MYC.

A meeting was set up where the team met with the Chief Minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga. Atul Kulkarni, member of BOG, IIM Shillong said, “We need to look at the aspirations of the youth, the job market, and equip the youth. We need to stress upon entrepreneurship. IIM Shillong will help build the groundwork and serve as a catalyst for focused research and decision-making with regard to skill development within the larger economic framework.”

IIM Shillong as a research and policy knowledge partner aims to support Mizoram’s human resource development, and assist Mizoram and the MYC in particular, in identifying skill gaps. It will also offer capacity-building programmes for government employees, and support Mizoram’s economic development by encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship in promising industries.

The team from IIM Shillong with Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga

Describing the MoU as a far-sighted approach, Goyal said, “By working together with the Government of Mizoram, IIM Shillong (Dr Kalam Centre) hopes to develop value-added skills in Mizo youth and encourage them to be competent and entrepreneurial. It also hopes to develop a framework for effective and result-driven youth empowerment, particularly in the areas of management development, entrepreneurship development, and capacity-building programmes.”

Goyal further said, “IIM Shillong is dedicated to fostering cutting-edge knowledge, a vision of expansion, and the mobilisation of infrastructure for providing high-quality management education and research in the Northeastern area of India.”

The MoU signed between IIM Shillong and MYC includes the following terms:

Promote human resource development in Mizoram by assisting institutions in developing curriculum, course design and capacity-building. Conduct skill mapping in Mizoram. Facilitate the Government of Mizoram and MYC in particular, in identifying skill gaps, need assessment, and designing of skill development courses as demanded by the industry and aspiration of the youth of Mizoram. Provide capacity-building programmes for the officials of the Government of Mizoram. Engage IIM Shillong (Dr Kalam Centre) in imparting value-added skills to foster competency and entrepreneurship amongst the youth of Mizoram. Recognise IIM Shillong (Dr Kalam Centre) as a knowledge partner for research, policy development, analysis, impact study and identifying/recommending necessary interventions. Support stimulating economic development in the state of Mizoram through innovation and entrepreneurship in the potential sector.

The Mizoram Youth Commission was set up by an Act of the Mizoram State Legislature. It has been given legal authority to advance, investigate, and improve youth welfare. The Commission focuses its efforts on offering to coach to the All-India Services and Allied Services, State Services and job placements, Skill

training and vocational courses, employment generation, and other youth programmes.

