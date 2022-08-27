Shillong: The Governor of Meghalaya, Satya Pal Malik, presented the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Public Service to Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor-Founder of the University of Science & Technology, Meghalaya, and Padmashree Trinity Saioo, at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Saioo was awarded for developing rural women-owned sustainable organic farming to enable them to grow the Lakadong variety of turmeric. A school teacher, she led a silent revolution, mobilising more than 800 rural women to set up Self Help Groups (SHGs) for growing turmeric through organic farming methods.

Padmashree Trinity Saioo was awarded for bringing rural women in the state together to form SHGs

Hoque was awarded for his pioneering and outstanding contribution in the field of higher and technical education. He has established educational institutions mainly in the rural areas of Meghalaya and Assam.

Accepting the award, Hoque thanked the Governor and the people of Meghalaya for giving him the opportunity to serve society by spreading higher and technical education as well as various outreach activities.

He recalled the cooperation extended by the Late Donkupar Roy, former LS Speaker, former Chief Minister PA Sangma, and former Governor RS Mooshahary.

