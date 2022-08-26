Shillong: National Congress Party (NCP) Meghalaya president Saleng Sangma on Friday has stressed on the need for people to change their perception during elections.

Mentioning that it is hard to predict when it comes to Garo Hills, the NCP president is an MLA from Gambegre (West Garo Hills District), Sangma said elections is such that whatever issues the people they are agitating about they forget during elections, which is a problem.

According to Sangma, all candidates are all out campaigning, but at the end of the day it is the people who pledge their allegiance to politics.

The NCP president is the only NCP MLA in Meghalaya.

“There are lots of people who genuinely support and love you… People have the habit of forgetting anything, any issues even if it is very important after few months it fades away which is human nature so whatever issues raised now I don’t think people will remember during elections,” said Sangma.

