Shillong: The Meghalaya Tourism Department is all set for this year’s autumn season and has announced the Meghalaya Autumn Calendar 2022.

The Megha Kayak Fest will be held from October 13 to 16, the Autumn Festival on October 29 and 30, and the Northeast Olympic Games is scheduled from October 30 till November 6. The Umiam Boating Regatta will be held from November 2 to 6. The much-awaited International Film Festival will be held between December 12 and 16, and the Winter Tales Festival from December 12 to 17.

Traditional festivals will also be held alongside the autumn festivals.

The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival will be held from November 17 to 26. This festival features a variety of sights, activities, and art shows. It is held during November, when cherry trees blossom, turning the city of Shillong a beautiful pink. Modern and traditional art is an integral part of this festival that spans almost 10 days. Concerts, handicrafts, colourful stalls, and local vendors are other attractions.

This year, a first-of-its-kind boating contest will be held at Umiam Lake after the monsoons. This event has been called the Umiam Boating Regatta. There will be a series of boating competitions. The state government has collaborated with the Indian Army, and approximately 1500 boats will be brought for this event. The total estimated sponsorship for this event is Rs 25 lakh.

The Meghalaya International Film Festival aims to promote the state as a shooting destination in order to foster a cinematic culture in the Shillong region. This will also add a much-needed boost to the local economy and tourism in the state. Around 75 films, documentaries, and a unique local and regional element will be screened at the event. There will also be a range of workshops and activities planned during this festival.

The Shillong Autumn Festival is held on the banks of the Umiam Lake, and is one of the many festivals that herald autumn. This is a cultural spectacle that showcases the state’s roots in music, while also hosting prominent music performers from all parts of the country. Music lovers from all genres flock to this festival. Visitors can sample local food and items such as pickles, wines, and more.

The Hill Festival celebrates the state’s modern and traditional culture and rich diversity, ranging from music and art displays to local foods. This festival features live music, drinks, cuisine, and fun activities in the midst of the beautiful scenery of Shillong’s outskirts. This event gives residents the opportunity to showcase their musical talent and also offers entrepreneurs an opportunity to build their business base.

The Winter Tales Festival is a one-of-a-kind project organised by Dakti Crafts. It serves as a platform for Meghalaya’s unique talents and entrepreneurs to convey their stories through food, art, craft, and music. This is also an opportunity for people to engage with the local creative community and be inspired by their work. This festival will include a variety of events and initiatives.

The Megong Festival promotes the unique culture and lifestyle of the Garos while also promoting Garo Hills as a tourism destination. This three-day event will feature a variety of brews from throughout the region as well as a range of traditional beverages to showcase the cultural identity of the Garos.

The Megha Kayak Festival is a whitewater contest held at Umtham Village, Meghalaya. Three types of whitewater races will be held at this event which takes place at one of the most beautiful locations in Meghalaya.

Traditional Festivals:

The Wangala Festival is a harvest festival observed by the Garos of Meghalaya. It honours Saljong, the Sun-God of fertility, and symbolises the completion of a season of hard work that yields a rich harvest. It also heralds the arrival of winter. While watching the stunning dances and costumes during the festival, visitors can also sample local cuisine and traditional beverages such as the famous Garo rice beer, bitchi. This indigenous drink is presented to Saljong, their Sun-God, during the festivities, and is also served during weddings, ceremonies, and even funerals.

The Nongkrem Dance is an annual dance festival celebrated in Smit, Meghalaya. The main purpose of this festival is to appease the goddess, Lei Shyllong, who is the deity of Shyllong Peak. Offerings and prayers are offered for peace, prosperity, and a rich harvest. The Syiem of Khyriem and the high priests gather together and perform a religious ceremony where they sacrifice a rooster. The sacrifice of goats or ‘Pomblang’ is also an important ceremony of this festival. These religious activities precede the dance. Unmarried girls and men wear traditional dance gear, as they dance together to music played by traditional instruments.

