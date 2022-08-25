Shillong: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for new rates of tax on petrol and diesel.

Following the Govt of Assam’s decision to revise rates of petrol and diesel and as practised in Meghalaya, whenever the rates of fuel in Assam are changed, commensurate to that, GoM also revises its rates to take advantage of the price differential.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more Cabinet has approved the new rates of tax on petrol & diesel. The Govt of Assam recently revised its rates of petrol & diesel & as practiced, whenever the rates in Assam are changed, commensurate to that, GoM also revises its rates to take advantage of the price differential. pic.twitter.com/RYoSSYCDSQ — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) August 24, 2022

As of date, the rate of tax for petrol is 13.5% or Rs 11 per litre, whichever is higher. This has been revised to 13.5% or Rs 12.50, whichever is higher. For diesel, the present rate is 5% or Rs 4 per litre, whichever is higher and is revised to 5% or Rs 5.50 per litre, whichever is higher.

The new rates of tax will be applicable from August 25, 2022. The retail sale price of petrol in Byrnihat will be Rs 95.10 and Rs 96.83 in Shillong and for Diesel, the retail sale price will be Rs 83.50 in Byrnihat and Rs 84.72 in Shillong.

See more After new rates of tax applicable from 00.00 hrs of 25/8/2022, the retail sale price of petrol in Byrnihat is ₹95.10 & ₹96.83 in Shillong and for Diesel, the retail sale price will be ₹83.50 in Byrnihat & ₹84.72 in Shillong. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) August 24, 2022

Cabinet Minister James Sangma said the price of petrol in Byrnihat would be rupees 1.92 cheaper than what it is in Assam.

“Along with this, I would also like to inform you that, despite the hike in our tax structure and the consequent increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, we as a state, in terms of petrol and diesel prices are the cheapest in the entire country,” said Sangma.

Also read | Heavy rains expected in Assam, other NE states

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









