Meghalaya: Bernard N Marak tests positive for Covid in jail

Guwahati: BJP MDC of Tura, Bernard N Marak, has tested positive for Covid-19 while in custody inside the Tura police station, thereby forcing authorities to shift him to the Covid isolation ward in Tura Civil Hospital.

It was informed by the police authorities that Marak tested positive for Covid three days ago. He still had four days of police custody before facing the court but will have to now wait until he recovers.

His current custody for medical care is treated as judicial custody. He will have to return to the Tura police station to complete the remaining four days of police custody once discharged from the hospital.

Marak is currently undergoing police custody for immoral trafficking and possession of illegal explosives inside his farmhouse.

