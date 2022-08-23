Shillong: The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2021 has made waves again with the event winning three awards at the recently concluded Wow Awards Asia 2022 held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai on August 19 and 20. The popular cherry festival bagged the awards in the heaviest categories.

WOW Awards Asia is a reputed recognition platform for events encompassing almost every aspect of events in Asia and the Middle East.

It is initiative of EVENTFAQs in collaboration EEMA and KPMG in India as the process advisors and evaluators. The panel of judges for the awards include top industry professionals from around the world.

The Shillong Cherry Festival 2021 was held after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The 2021 edition of the festival drew crowds from around the country and is believed to be the second only to Japan’s cherry blossom festival in terms of beauty and popularity.

The awards won include the Festival of the Year-Art/Culture/Lifestyle (Gold), Best Tourism Event (Gold) and Concert of the year (Silver).

Organised by the Meghalaya Tourism Department, the festival was managed by Rockski EMG.

