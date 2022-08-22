Meghalaya: Lightning kills one, injures 2 others in Shillong

Shillong: In an unfortunate incident, a 37-year-old Dinesh Nonglang lost his life due to thunderstorm and lightning on Sunday afternoon in Shillong’s Golf Link area.

Two of Nonglang’s friends, who were also found in an unconscious state after the lightning strike, are undergoing treatment at civil hospital.

“We received information around 3:45 pm from locals that three persons had been struck by lightning and were found lying in an unconscious state at Golf Link near the jungle area,” police said.

Police further said, “All the three injured were rushed to the civil hospital immediately but Dinesh Nonglang was declared on arrival.”

As per reports, the deceased was a resident of Mawlai Umjaiur.

During the inquiry, it came to light that the three were playing football at the golf course and after it started raining they decided to take shelter under a pine tree. It was then that suddenly a loud bolt of lightning struck the tree and all of them fell to the ground unconscious.

