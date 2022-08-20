Phased organic farming can be carried out in Meghalaya: TMC Prez Pyngrope

Shillong: Meghalaya Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) President, Charles Pyngrope on Saturday said that organic farming in the state can be done in a phased manner.

Pyngrope’s reaction comes after the state government recently decided to lift the ban on the supply and use of fertilisers. The restriction was imposed in 2014 to introduce organic farming.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The state AITC president said the best option, in the long run, is organic farming, but to switch to it completely is not feasible as it takes years for the soil to get revitalised. “While in the initial years one cannot completely adopt organic farming, one will need to do so in intervals,” said Pyngrope.

He added that if immediate and complete transitioning to organic farming is done, the possibility of food shortage will arise because the yield from soil that has been starved of fertilisers will be less.

Pyngrope said the question was raised during the Assembly, to what Banteidor Lyngdoh, Agriculture Minister had termed as scientific farming though he was unable to provide adequate information about the status of organic farming.

On Thursday, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed that the state government had decided to lift the restriction after the results of a survey indicated a drop of 50 per cent in production in the state.

Tynsong also mentioned that several farmers had urged the government to lift the ban.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Meghalaya-Assam border dispute: CMs to meet on Sunday

Trending Stories









