Meghalaya: One dead, another critically injured in coal-mining incident

Tura: At least one person was killed and another severely injured in another incident of alleged illegal coal mining in the district of West Khasi Hills (WKH).

The incident occurred early morning on August 19 in the village of Urak, a remote hamlet close to Goreng under the Shallang Police Station limits.

While details are still unclear as to what exactly took place, WKH police swung into action after receiving information of the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Lapendro Sangma (34) a resident of Uguri, Goraimari under Kharkutta Police Station in North Garo Hills. The injured, who is believed to have sustained a major leg injury, has been identified as Hendid Momin, from the same village.

According to West Khasi Hills (WKH) police sources, a team has been rushed to the spot. More details of the incident are awaited.

“The place is extremely remote with unreliable network connectivity. We will be able to provide more details once the team is back,” the source added.

