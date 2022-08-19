Meghalaya: Annual Conference of Civil Services Officers' Association held

Shillong: The annual conference of the Meghalaya Civil Services Officers’ Association (MCSOA) was held on Friday at the State Convention Centre, Shillong, with Meghalaya’s chief secretary DP Wahlang as the prime guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Wahlang stressed the importance of skilling, reskilling, upskilling and capacity-building of junior as well as senior officers, especially in this age of digitisation.

He also stressed on the importance of having empathy as an officer and understanding the problems of members of the public when they come to the officers to share their hardships. He also urged the officers to deal with the public coming to them with “love, affection and empathy” and to be “grateful for the position they’re holding and the power and privileges they have to solve the public’s problems”.

Wahlang also encouraged the officers to get over the fear of failure and to consider failure a part of the job. “Instead of being scared of failure, the officers should learn to move forward and take decisions to ensure that people’s lives are positively impacted,” he said.

The chief secretary also highlighted the need for financial planning for the junior officers so as to have secure savings when they retire. He also encouraged the officers to have a healthy lifestyle.

Others who spoke included Dr Vijay Kumar, Commissioner of Division for Garo Hills, and C V D Diengdoh, Secretary Personnel and AR Department. The Conference saw the participation of Meghalaya Civil Services Officers from various parts of the state.

