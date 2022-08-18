Shillong: Meghalaya government on Thursday decided to lift the restriction on the use of fertilisers after seeing a 50% drop in production.

Speaking with media persons, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the East Khasi Hills Farmers Association had met with him to apprise him of their challenges.

“Before the farmers had come to meet us in the agriculture department on August 9, had issued a notification of lifting the restriction,” said Tynsong.

The restriction on fertiliser supply started in 2014, during the then government aimed for organic farming.

The farmers also urged the government to provide a subsidy as done before the restriction came in 2014. The government has agreed to it, and has decided to provide 50% on fertilisers.

“The agriculture department carried out a census and found out that without the use of fertilisers the production dropped by 50%,” said Tynsong.

The Meghalaya government will take this up with the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers for the supply.

He also said that even if the government has decided to lift this ban, they have urged the farmers to find ways to not only depend on fertilisers.

“We won’t encourage them to use chemicals or fertilisers, but right now, we are just trying to take them out of the challenges they are facing,” said Tynsong.

