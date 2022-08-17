Shillong: The Meghalaya Early Childhood Development Mission (MECDM), in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare (DSW) and the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihood Society (MSRLS), introduced boiled eggs to the existing Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) on August 15.

250 Model Anganwadi Centers (AWCs) have been included to aid 13,000 beneficiaries in the first phase. This is in addition to the hot cooked meals provided by the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) centres to children between the age group of 3-6 years, pregnant, and lactating mothers across 46 blocks within the state.

Eggs are known to be a good source of protein, iron, vitamin A, D, E and K, choline and Omega 3 fatty acids which boost brain development and overall well-being amongst children.

This is the first time that the distribution of boiled eggs is being initiated under the Meghalaya ECD Mission in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare, Government of Meghalaya.

Commenting on the initiative, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, “It is our endeavour to ensure children, pregnant, and lactating mothers receive adequate nutrition in their hot cooked meals at the Anganwadi Centres. This also involves our Self Help Groups (SHGs) promoted by the NRLM who supply eggs to the AWCs.”

The ECD Mission has rolled out the provision of eggs on a pilot basis for an interim period of 3 months — August 2022 to November 2022. The supply of eggs will eventually be rolled out across all AWCs and uncovered villages in a phased manner through a decentralised procurement process in line with the Asian Development Bank Procurement Guidelines under the Meghalaya ECD Mission.

10,732 children and 2,924 pregnant women and nursing mothers will benefit from this rollout.

The Meghalaya Early Childhood Development Mission focuses on providing motor and cognitive development, socio-emotional development, health and nutrition, and early education development as key areas for the holistic development of children in Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya Early Childhood Development Mission is carried out in 1,554 villages which are not being covered under the ICDS programme.

