Shillong: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong refused to lend credence to the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) flag that was hoisted on August 14 at Jaiaw in Shillong. He dismissed the incident as “not being a big issue.”

The HNLC Publicity Secretary, Sainkupar Nongtraw, had issued a statement that the flag was hoisted by a member of the rebel group as a mark to celebrate its 35th raising day. The outfit was formed on August 14, 1987.

“Don’t take it seriously. One person may have had the flag, which was ten years old, so out of curiosity and desperation he displayed the flag. And it happened only in one place so this isn’t a serious issue,” said Tynsong, reassuring the residents of the state.

The minister said that over the years HNLC always issued a statement appealing to residents of the state not to participate in the Republic and Independence Day celebrations while also declaring a bandh on these days.

“For the first time this year no statement was issued. I think that is the bigger story here so we should not focus on a small issue,” said Tynsong.

He added that HNLC not issuing a public notice of non-participation on Independence Day is in itself a good sign.

“I am positive that the peace talks will reach to a conclusion where both the parties will be able to work together,” assured Tynsong.

The process for the tripartite peace talks between the Government of India, Meghalaya Government and banned militant outfit Hynñiewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) is ongoing.

