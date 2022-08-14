Shillong: Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu on Saturday said he will take up with the Centre regarding the implementation of the Inner Line Permit in Meghalaya and the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eight Schedule of the constitution.

On return to Delhi, “I will give a report and will also discuss these issues and what action can be taken to solve the matter,” Tudu told reporters here.

The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has already passed an official resolution for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit in the state.

With regard to the demand for declaring the Niam Khasi and Niam Tre indigenous religious faiths as ‘religious minority’, Tudu said he has not received any such representation on the matter.

If I get it automatically I will give the report, otherwise, I will send a team to inquire and examine the matter practically, so that the matter can be solved, he said.

According to him, a survey has to be conducted on the matter seeking religious minority status as per guidelines.

There is a procedure as the proposal will go from the state government to the central government and the central government will examine and if the criteria are fulfilled automatically they will be given the opportunity, he said.

