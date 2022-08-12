Meghalaya Model United Nations (MMUN), a non-partisan youth organisation and consultancy forum with the objective of inculcating youth curiosity and confidence in world affairs, diplomacy, and politics, is organising its 3rd Edition of the Meghalaya Model United Nations (MUN) Conference on the August 13, 14 and 15, 2022.

Meghalaya MUN is part of a global network of Model UN organisations whose objective is to engage young people in discourses concerning global affairs through a process based on the ideals and format of the United Nations.

Since its inception, Meghalaya Model UN has successfully conducted conferences with an unrivaled experience, having attracted applications from all over India and a few neighboring countries.

Meghalaya MUN is the only MUN conference in the state and the second in Northeast India to have been recognised by the UN Information Center for India and Bhutan (UNIC).

The 3rd Edition of the Meghalaya MUN Conference will be held at St Edmund’s Higher Secondary School, for a period of three days, from the August 13 to 15. The last edition was held two years ago since it was deferred due to the global pandemic. The theme for this year’s conference is “Reflect, Resolve, and Revolutionise.”

The purpose of the conference is to serve as a platform for the youth across Meghalaya and the Northeast to give them an opportunity for public speaking, research, diplomacy, strategic and critical thinking, and writing skills. As delegates in the conference they will serve as representatives of countries in a simulation of the United Nations.

As delegates, the primary goal of the participants is to engage in discussion, debate, and diplomacy and collaborate to envision solutions and public policy.

MMUN is participating in the UN Refugee Challenge Initiative by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. The organisers hope the participating delegates get represented before the UN through the impactful resolutions that emerge over the course of the conference.

As Meghalaya marks 50 years of statehood, young people should step up and tackle the manifold problems that ail our society, from environmental degradation to inequality; to bring out solutions through dialogue and discussion; to act and to act now. We have always believed that the government and society are responsible for creating a healthy ecosystem to allow young people to move in the right direction – Meghalaya MUN is one such ecosystem, giving more power to each of you here today.

Meghalaya MUN has also been working towards creating general awareness and understanding of the United Nations (UN), regional, national, international politics, and diplomacy through debates, discussions, deliberations, and simulations of international and national political bodies for the youths of the state.

M MUN has also been organising workshops in various schools and colleges of Meghalaya and the Northeastern region on MUN basics, political awareness and the role of the youth in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

The 3rd Edition will have simulations of various national and international bodies, such as the First Committee of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) or the UNGA – DISEC (Disarmament and Security Committee), the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA), the North-East Political Party Meet (NEPPM), the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR), the Prime Minister’s Situation Room and the International Press Corps (IPC).

More than 500 delegates from various districts of Meghalaya, neighboring and other states in the country are expected to participate. The opening ceremony will be on August 13 from 11:00 am onwards and the closing ceremony will be held on the August 15 from 6:30 pm onwards.

