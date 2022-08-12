Tura: The National People’s Party (NPP), on Friday, clarified its stance on any pre-poll alliance for the upcoming state assembly elections. Party chief and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma made clear that the NPP will go solo in the polls slated to be held in the first half of 2023.

“We have always contested the election on our own. We never had any alliance with any other party in any of the states. There is neither a special policy for our state right now nor a special stand with the BJP. This is our general policy with all states and with all political parties. The NPP always fights elections on its own,” Conrad Sangma said on Friday.

The CM made the comments during the distribution of financial assistance to eligible youth groups under the Youth Engagement through Empowered Youth Organisations (YESS) initiative, on the occasion of International Youth Day.

Sangma also stated that politics in every region is different.

“I am not sure about the politics in Bihar. There must be something happening in Bihar. But if you look at Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena and BJP are now back again, even though the situation is complicated. What I mean to say is, one cannot draw conclusions from the overall political scenario in the state.”

Asking whether the TMC is progressing in the northeast, he said, “If taking away some MLAs from another political party is progress, then they have. But also, almost 30-40% of them are already leaving the party and these are the people who had joined just around 6 months back. So it really depends on your word of progress. But yes, in politics, there will never be a vacuum which any party can fill up. The TMC has been trying to take the space of the opposition where congress is disintegrated. But in the process of disintegration, Congress and TMC were not able to take full advantage of the situation so they have met certain progress in terms of a few steps forward and they have also taken a few steps back. So the real taste of the political situation will be the 2023 elections.”

Talking about unemployment in Meghalaya, CM said entrepreneurship was his answer to that. “Until the youth does not take interest in business, the problem of unemployment will not be solved.”

“The government has started a big program called the ‘Prime Meghalaya’ event entrepreneurs will be helped. Today, you can see many entrepreneurs have come. Like this, every year, there is competition between thousands of entrepreneurs. We support the winning party financially, provide loans with interest and also help to connect them with big institutes. I believe, if we continue this policy, we can solve the unemployment problem,” the CM said.

Sangma distributed financial assistance to eligible youth groups under the Youth Engagement through Empowered Youth Organisations (YESS) initiative, on International Youth Day on Friday. An amount of nearly Rs 30 lakh was distributed among 61 groups that qualified under the initiative. Another Rs 3 lakh cash reward was extended to 61 medalists in various sports events held in the state. A total of 2,000 youth from across different districts of Garo Hills gathered at Tura, Government College Ground, to celebrate the occasion.

With an average age of 29, India has the advantage of having one of the youngest populations in the world. Meghalaya’s population ratio of 74% of people under the age of 35 is greater than the national average, and this distinct demographic lead offers a wide range of prospects to the state. There are over 3,000 registered youth clubs and organisations across the state working for the development, engagement, and rejuvenation of the youth.

“I strongly believe that it is the youth which will lead Meghalaya and India towards progress and prosperity. YESS is an effort to empower the youth organisations, clubs and associations across,” the CM added.

