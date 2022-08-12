Shillong: The Sur ka Bri U Hynñiewtrep (Voice of the Hynñiewtrep People) has appealed to residents of Mawlai locality to hoist black flags instead of the Tricolour on August 13, in memory of former Hynñiewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) leader Cherishterfield Thangkhiew.

Thangkhiew died last year on August 13 in police action at his residence in Mawlai-Kynton Massar in Shillong. The 56-year-old former leader of the HNLC was killed during an encounter, according to the police. A joint team of the East Jaintia Hills police and East Khasi Hills police raided his house in connection with the IED blasts in the state.

Close on the heels of this appeal, Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday urged the citizens of the state to maintain peace and not to create any law and order situation.

Speaking about the Sur ka Bri U Hynñiewtrep, Tynsong said, “They can do whatever they deem fit or organise any programme to honour Cherishterfield, but law and order must not be disrupted.”

The deputy chief minister reiterated that the judicial inquiry report which was submitted by Justice T Vaiphei will be tabled in the Assembly next month.

Asked if there should have been a Special Session to discuss the Cherishterfield killing report, Tynsong said, “It is not simple to hold a Special Session. It is a matter of few days so one has to be patient. The report will be tabled on the first day of the session itself which will be on September 9.”

He also said the government understands their sentiments if they (Sur ka Bri U Hynñiewtrep) have not requested the deployment of any security personnel in the locality.

Shillong was witness to violence last year after the death of the former rebel leader. Law and order was disrupted following Thangkhiew’s funeral when masked protestors were seen torching police vehicles and snatching their weapons from them.

