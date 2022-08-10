Shillong: A 22-year-old man was arrested in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district for allegedly trying to smuggle seven endangered hornbill birds, police said on Tuesday.
NK Thangte’s vehicle was intercepted on National Highway 6 when he was transporting the birds from Mizoram to Guwahati in Assam on Monday evening, Superintendent of Police Bikram D Marak said.
On searching the vehicle, seven hornbill birds were found in three plastic cages which were covered with cartons on the top, he said.
These birds were meant for trafficking as no legal documents could be produced for their transportation, he said.
Subsequently, the man, a resident of Mizoram, was arrested, and the birds were handed over to wildlife officials, police said.
Forest Minister James PK Sangma said the rise of wildlife trafficking in Meghalaya is a worrying trend, threatening endangered species.
