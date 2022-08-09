Shillong: Close to 200 Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) supporters from Mawsynram, East Khasi Hills District, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday in the presence of MLA AL Hek, State Party Vice-President Dipayin Chakraborty, and other senior leaders of the party.

During his welcome address, Chakraborty claimed that with today’s event it has given the party a big boost and they are now happy that BJP is strengthening in Mawsynram, Meghalaya.

This development comes after Hek confirmed on Monday that TMC MLA Hima Shangpliang has shown interest to join and contest the 2023 elections as a BJP candidate.

Shangpliang was a Mawsynram Congress legislator, but in 2021, he along with 11 Congress leaders joined The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). Recently, Shangpliang showed interest in working with the BJP.

Speaking with media persons, Hek said in the days to come many constituencies will join the BJP.

“MLAs and former MLAs will be joining the party. The BJP will contest in more than 40 seats in the upcoming elections. We hope that we will be the next government in Meghalaya,” Hek added.

Asked if the BJP will continue to work with the National People’s Party (NPP), Hek said that at present they are in alliance but they will not have a pre-poll alliance.

He added that the people chose the BJP seeing that the party has strong leaders.

“The party is growing under the spotless leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These tall leaders are an inspiration to all people,” said Hek.

The party has not decided their candidate for Mawsynram, but with the latest development seen today, it is very likely that Shangpliang is the BJP Mawsynram candidate.

