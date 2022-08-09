In a unique and honourable gesture, the Indian Army’s Umroi Brigade under the Red Horns Division paid respect to the three martyrs from the tribal resistance movements of the Khai and Garo hills against the British in the 19th century.

For over a century, the three martyrs: U Tirot Sing, U Kiang Nangbah and Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, have been held in the highest esteem by the local communities in Meghalaya. The fact that one of the world’s powerful armies, the Indian Army, is paying tribute to their martyrdom is a matter of national prestige held dear by the locals and was well received by the larger community, especially in the places where these early freedom fighters come from, like Mairang-Nongkhlaw, Jowai and Williamnagar.

The event aims to promote a better understanding between the public and the Indian Army to motivate Meghalaya’s youth to continue with the spirit of gallantry by joining the prestigious force.

On August 8, the pan-state motorcycle expedition Freedom Ride- Trans Meghalaya Monsoon Odyssey, touched down in Williamnagar and received a grand reception by the District Administration and Meghalaya Police. The riders had a meaningful interaction with the Superintendent of Police, Bruno Sangma, Addl. SP, ADC D.A Sangma, students and NCC cadets from Loyola College and Loyola higher secondary school along with the members of the Pa Togan Sangma Memorial Park Committee.

The series of public interfaces in all the districts covered so far was done with a spirited feel of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ that goes side by side with ‘Freedom Ride’ held from August 3 to August 10, 2022, as a way to celebrate 75 years of India’s Freedom.

The ride is aimed at the Indian Army’s collaborative public engagement opportunity in bolstering the public trust as well as showcasing the glorious tradition of the armed forces. The ride will be flagged on 10th August at Umroi by Satya Pal Malik, Hon’ble Governor of Meghalaya in a military ceremony.

The team of 25 bikers is almost reaching the Umroi Military station after touching down in all 12 districts of Meghalaya covering 1100km in 8 days.

