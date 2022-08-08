Shillong: The Meghalaya Assembly Committee for Empowerment of Women on Monday held a meeting with the Social Welfare Department to discuss the status of the six minors rescued from Rimpu Bagan in West Garo Hills District last month.

The Committee has been concerned about the well-being of the minors and wanted to ensure that the children continue to live a normal life despite the circumstances in which they found.

The six children were rescued on July 22 following a raid on a farmhouse, named Rimpu Bagan, owned by Meghalaya BJP Vice President Bernard Marak. The structure was found to be located in the middle of a jungle in Edenbari, about 8 km from Tura town. Meghalaya BJP Vice President is accused of running a sex racket at his farmhouse.

Briefing media persons, the Chairperson of the committee, MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh, informed that they have been given the assurance that all the six rescued children are given necessary protection.

Three of those rescued were between the ages of 17 and 16. The other three were minors aged 15, and 13, and the youngest — a 3-year-old.

Asked if these children were exposed to any sexual activities, Lyngdoh said, “The committee will not engage itself in the technical investigations of the case, but we are concerned about the welfare and well-being of these children who had been rescued from this location. We have no further information to share at this point”.

At present, the children are housed at observational homes in the West Garo Hills district.

Meanwhile, the committee also discussed other concerning issues like financial aid to the mother whose two children were killed in Shillong’s Nongrah. The case of the two mothers found murdered on the East Jaintia Hills Highway was also brought up.

Lyngdoh informed that in the case of the murder in East Jaintia Hills, they learnt that one of the mothers had left behind ten children out of which eight were minors.

These children are being taken care of by the Social Welfare Department.

A two-year-old, who is the child of the deceased will be taken care of by the eldest sister. As for four of the children aged 6, 8, 11 and 13, they will be taken care of at institutions or children homes.

“The government will ensure that these children continue to receive education and are taken care of in their custody till they attain the age of 18,” Lyngdoh added.

“The other deceased mother had left behind two children aged between 8 and 12. They are under their grandmother’s care,” she added.

Regarding the Nongrah double murder case, compensation of Rs 5 lakh has been announced for the family and an initial Rs 1 lakh has been paid to the family for legal assistance.

