Shillong: The West Jaintia Hills District Police, on Friday night, rescued seven endangered exotic wildlife species from a vehicle that was coming from Mizoram and bound for Guwahati.

According to West Jaintia Hills District Superintendent of Police (SP) BD Marak, the Phramer Traffic Cell, West Jaintia Hills acted on credible inputs and detained a TATA SUMO bearing registration number ML. 11 0661. The vehicle was driven by 24-year-old Kormola Bru from Mizoram.

On searching the vehicle, the police found 6 boxes containing several endangered exotic wildlife species which fall under the category of Schedule – I & II of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

The police rescued two Hoolock Gibbons, 1 Great Indian Hornbill, 2 Grey Langurs, 1 Phayre’s leaf Monkey and 1 Otter.

Furthermore, the driver and one more occupant who was detained were handed over along with the rescued Wildlife Species to the Range Forest Officer, Jowai Division for the safe custody of the same and further necessary action.

