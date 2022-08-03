Shillong: Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui refuted claims that BJP leaders are being harassed by the police.

The BJP leaders and party workers recently staged a protest condemning the police for harassing party workers while investigating BJP Vice President Bernard Marak’s case.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Marak has been accused of running a brothel in his farmhouse at Edenbari, Tura and is currently in police custody. They have also demanded the immediate removal of West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police ( SP) Vivekananda Singh Rathore and Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe.

The home minister said that it is a usual procedure when a case is being investigated and that he doesn’t see any harassment.

He also explained that no government official has the right to harass innocent people, but if the person is linked to the case for investigation the police have the right to do the needful and to substantiate the case.

“Nobody is above the law even police officers are law implementing agencies and have no right to harass any innocent person,” stated Rymbui.

Rymbui added that the West Garo Hills SP has regularly issued press releases regarding case development.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Besides the investigation in the case, the district administration has issued a magisterial inquiry, mentioning Rymbui. “Hope the truth prevails, for now, we have to wait, and I can’t say much since the case is being investigated,” said Rymbui.

He also said the BJP’s demand for removing the SP and DC doesn’t arise, since they are only doing their jobs to curtail illegalities in the district.

Also read | Meghalaya: Heroin worth over Rs 3 crore seized in Shillong, 5 arrested

Trending Stories









