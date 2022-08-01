Shillong: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appreciated Meghalaya’s efforts to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and recalled the valour of the state’s brave warrior U Tirot Singh during the 91st episode of the monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat.’

Modi said the Amrit Mahotsav has taken the form of a mass movement across the country. Lauding the citizens for embracing the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence, Modi said, “One such event took place in Meghalaya earlier this month. People remembered the brave warrior of Meghalaya, U Tirot Singh on his death anniversary. Tirot Singh fiercely opposed the British desire to control the Khasi Hills and destroy the culture there.”

“Many artists gave beautiful performances during this programme. They made history come alive. A carnival was also organised as part of the event, in which Meghalaya’s culture was showcased beautifully,” he added.

The PM offered his tribute to Shaheed Udham Singh and other great revolutionaries who sacrificed their all for the country. “On the 31st July, all of us salute the martyrdom of Shaheed Udham Singh ji,” he stated.

Modi said, “We are all going to witness a splendid and historic moment. Had we been born in the era of slavery, we could nor have have imagined this day. That yearning for freedom from slavery, the desperation for freedom from the shackles of subjugation – how formidable it must have been! Those were days when every single day we would see millions of our countrymen fighting and making sacrifices for the sake of freedom.”

The 91st episode of Mann Ki Baat was aired on Sunday, days ahead of the country’s Independence Day. “This time ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is very special. The reason for this that India will complete 75 years of independence,” Modi concluded.

