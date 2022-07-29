Meghalaya: Former home minister RG Lyngdoh passes away

Shillong: Meghalaya’s former home minister RG Lyngdoh passed away on Friday at his residence in Nongrim Hills, Shillong. He was 62.

Robert Garnet Lyngdoh, fondly called as Bob or Bah Bobby, was known for his exemplary way in dealing with the militancy in Meghalaya.

Lyngdoh is also the brother of MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh and West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police (SP) IPS Herbert G Lyngdoh. He was the son of former MP and Meghalaya speaker Peter G Marbaniang and QE Lyngdoh.

Meanwhile, chief minister Conrad K Sangma also tweeted a condolence message.

See more The fearless Shri R. G. Lyngdoh, former Home Minister of Meghalaya was a personality we all looked up to. Cheerful and witty, Bah Robert was a friend to everyone he encountered. Deeply saddened by the news of his passing. My deepest condolences to @ampareenlyngdoh & his family. pic.twitter.com/2Pk7ef1v0V — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 29, 2022

Leader of Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma also tweeted, “Deeply saddened by d sad news – I condole d untimely demise of Bah R G Lyngdoh, x-Minister; will cherish d services rendered; may the Almighty God grant solace & fortitude 2 all in d bereaved family & may d departed soul rest in an eternal peace @AITCofficial @ampareenlyngdoh.”

See more Deeply saddened by d sad news – I condole d untimely demise of Bah R G Lyngdoh, x-Minister; will cherish d services rendered; may the Almighty God grant solace & fortitude 2 all in d bereaved family & may d departed soul rest in an eternal peace @AITCofficial @ampareenlyngdoh — Mukul Sangma (@mukulsangma) July 29, 2022

On July 11, Lyngdoh was critical and was admitted at Bethany Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He had slowly recovered and returned home.

The chief minister along with deputy chief minister had also visited the former home minister’s house to wish him speedy recovery.

Lyngdoh, who has been unwell for quite awhile had taken a sabbatical from politics in 2008 and rejoined last year with the Congress party.

He first won in 1998 and later went on to become the State’s Home Minister.

