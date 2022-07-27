Shillong: The Meghalaya cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to regularise services of 2,447 lower primary school teachers in government schools, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

“We have decided to regularise 2,447 teachers and now they will receive benefits as regular employees,” he said, adding that this has been a long-standing demand of the teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The chief minister said when the state government had taken over the lower primary schools in 1993, a large number of teachers had been shifted to the government and they became regular government employees.

See more When the State Govt. took over the LP schools in 1993, a large number of teachers became regular Govt. employees and in the process, almost 2447 teachers were left out for regularisation. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 26, 2022

However, 2,447 teachers were left out in the process due to which they were not getting pension and other benefits.

This has happened for many reasons and I don’t want to go into details of that, he said.

When the state government took over 2,568 schools of the district councils at that point in time, 136 schools were left out and not taken over by the state government, he said.

Meanwhile, the cabinet has also approved a proposal for grouping of posts carrying the same scale of pay with similar qualifications in one advertisement.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Previously, Meghalaya Public Service Commission would conduct different examinations and the selection processes were time-consuming affairs.

“Instead of having different exams for departments, the MPSC will club exams in one go and tests will be held together,” he said.

Also read | Meghalaya BJP leader accused of running a brothel arrested in UP

Trending Stories









