Meghalaya BJP leader accused of running a brothel arrested in UP

Shillong: Bernard Marak, vice president of Meghalaya BJP and member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), who fled to Delhi after being accused of running a brothel on Friday, has been caught in Uttar Pradesh.

West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivekanand Singh told EastMojo that Marak was arrested by UP police from Hapur at 7:15 pm today.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Singh also mentioned that Marak will be brought back to Tura likely by Thursday.

A raid at Marak’s Rimpu Bagan Farmhouse in Tura by West Garo Hills Tura Police on July 22 revealed several alleged illegalities at the farmhouse.

During the raid, 73 people were detained, of which 26 were women and five were children (4 boys and 1 girl). All the children were handed over to District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) for safe custody.

The police also found some people inside the vehicles without clothes. A large amount of alcohol, 500 unused contraceptives (condoms) and other incriminating materials were also recovered during the raid.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The BJP leader refuted the allegations and through a statement issued on Sunday evening alleged that this was the chief minister’s ploy to defame him and that the police were plotting to eliminate him.

“CM Conrad Sangma has found me to be a threat in his constituency after seeing my performance in the GHADC polls. All these allegations that I am running a brothel and a prostitution racket are totally wrong and are conspiracies. All these have been made up by the state police. Even the things that were seized from my farm, most of them are staged,” alleged Marak.

Also Read | TMC MPs demand repeal of Assam-Meghalaya border agreement

Trending Stories









