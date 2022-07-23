Shillong: Four persons have died in Meghalaya due to COVID-19 in the last two days, health officials said on Friday.
In the last two days, 96 more people were found to be COVID-positive, they said.
The state has so far reported 1,599 deaths and 94,668 cases, they added.
There are 461 active cases in the state at present, health officials said.
Of the new cases, West Garo Hills district reported 47, followed by East Khasi Hills district at 28.
So far, 92,608 people have recovered, including 30 on Friday.
Also read | UAE accounts for 15 per cent of India’s gems and jewellery export
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya’s active COVID-19 cases rise to 461
- Over 2000 trains cancelled during Agnipath protests: Rly Minister
- Nagaland reports 20 new COVID-19 cases
- Assam logs 15 new cases of Japanese Encephalitis, one more fatality
- Assam logs 800 new COVID-19 cases, two fresh fatalities
- Arunachal: Seven out of 19 missing Assam labourers found alive