Shillong: Meghalaya National Health Mission Director Ram Kumar on Friday said Meghalaya’s COVID-19 situation is not alarming and most cases are in the mild category.

Acknowledging that COVID -19 cases have increased in the last few days, Kumar on Friday said that the health department is aware of the situation.

On Friday, Meghalaya reported 96 new cases. The total active cases stand at 461. “Since January, almost the beginning of February after that we have seen again, this increase, but this has been in trend with the national rise,” said Kumar.

He added with the sub-variant of Omicron, they have been doing genome sequencing regularly and it is the same sub-variant.

Kumar cautioned that citizens have to take the vaccine and follow the main precaution like avoiding having big gatherings, wearing masks in public places and most importantly, taking the vaccination.

Kumar added that most of the active cases are in home isolation, 46 of them are in Category A and B listing some of them in the C category.

“We are having a look daily, but we’re not alarmed. I request everyone to get vaccinated with the third dose,” said Kumar.

The NHM state director also ruled out any plan to implement any restrictions. He said that now people have learned to adapt to the new norms and have also learned to live with the virus.

“We have been telling this from day one, COVID has spread out everywhere. We’ll have to start to learn to live along with this virus because the virus is not going to suddenly go away…it takes time to disappear. Now many of us have learnt. If you see the number of people wearing masks regularly now, it has increased substantially before COVID to post,” stated Kumar.

He added that before COVID not so many people wore a mask and were looked at as a new thing. Kumar explained that now it has changed, so the lifestyle has changed a bit towards it.

