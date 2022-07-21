Shillong: After four days of protest, the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan teachers in Meghalaya have been assured of four months’ salaries out of the five months’ pending salary.

On Thursday, Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong called the SSA teachers for a meeting which was also attended by senior officials from the education department.

President of Meghalaya SSA School Association (MSSASA), Aristotle Rymbai, informed that it was a positive meeting with the deputy chief minister and other officials from the education department.

“As for the remaining one month’s salary, it will be released once they receive it from the Central Government,” said Rymbai.

The Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister, will go to Delhi to meet officials of the Ministry of Finance to ensure the release of the SSA teachers’ salaries.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong mentioned that they were on the same page and urged the teachers to call off the protest.

The SSA teachers had not called off the protest at the time of filing this report.

