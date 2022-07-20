Shillong: Deprived of their right to livelihood, the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers in Meghalaya spent their second night sleeping on the roads adjacent to the Additional Secretariat in Shillong.

This is not the first time that the teachers, under the Federation of All School Teachers Of Meghalaya (FASTOM), have taken to the streets. Earlier this month, they spent a week sleeping on the road at the same spot.

The SSA teachers have not received their salaries for five months and also about eight months’ salaries remain pending.

During an exclusive interview with EastMojo on Tuesday night, SSA teachers broke down when narrating the challenges they face with the lax attitude of the administration.

Meghalaya SSA School Association (MSSASA) president Aristotle Rymbai informed that this time it is a do-or-die situation. The president said this , time, they will not back down till they are heard.

There are a total of 12,541 SSA teachers in the state with pending salaries.

