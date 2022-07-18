Meghalaya: 95% voter turnout in presidential elections

Shillong: Meghalaya saw a 95 per cent turnout for the voting to elect India’s next President.

The voting in Shillong at the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Building started at 10 am and ended at 5 pm.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Meghalaya, Frederick Kharkongor said the vote took place smoothly, and 56 MLAs and one MP Rajya Sabha had cast their votes.

The presidential election candidates are National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Draupadi Murmu and Joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. The counting process will take place on July 21. The new president will take oath on July 25.

NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu is a tribal candidate and this reignited the memories of several people in the state. In 2012, late Purno Agitok Sangma contested the presidential election but lost the race to Pranab Mukherjee.

PA Sangma, the former Chief Minister of Meghalaya, was also the father of CM Conrad Sangma.

Speaking with media persons, Sangma said that the concerns and issues on atrocities against Tribals have always been there. “If she (Draupadi Murmu) is elected in the post of the president there will be a huge impact on the different issues concerning tribals, and we know that is going to happen,” said Sangma.

